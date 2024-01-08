Innovative Techniques See Man Charged For Abandoning Puppies

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 8:19

Abandoned puppies. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

WHETHER one is an animal lover or not, basic human compassion would want to see justice served with regard to issues involving animal cruelty.

The case in question surrounds eight puppies which were found in a container. The incident happened in La Parrilla, Valladolid, which prompted an investigation by the Guardia Civil.

On November 14, a distressing discovery was made in La Parrilla in which eight newborn puppies were discovered abandoned in a container,

A local resident was walking his dog when he heard their cries and found them trapped inside a plastic bag. Tragically, three of the puppies had already died.

According to the police report: ‘The neighbour decided to take the remaining five to provide them with veterinary care. However, due to their condition, they ended up dying without anything being able to be done for them.’

Innovative Investigation Techniques

Following a report at the Tudela de Duero Guardia Civil Post, the Seprona unit embarked on a meticulous investigation.

They consulted the SIACYL database from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock of the General Directorate of Agricultural Production. This narrowed down the search to a few potential mothers whose profiles matched the puppies.

Advanced DNA tests were conducted on these possible mothers. The aim was to establish a maternal link between them and the abandoned puppies, who were also subjected to DNA analysis.

Breakthrough Leads To Charges

The breakthrough came when the DNA results revealed a match. The Guardia Civil charged the owner of a dog whose genetic profile corresponded with the abandoned puppies.

The individual faces allegations of animal abuse. This innovative approach by the Guardia Civil highlights how important animal welfare has become and the lengths that authorities will go to ensure justice for all creatures.