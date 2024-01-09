Almeria’s New Low Emissions Zone Rules

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:28

A greener planet in 2024 Credit: Shutterstock/2267318693

ON December 23, 2023, the Almeria City Council approved the new Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) of the capital.

From January 1, Almeria residents will find cameras and information panels to access the area classified as low emissions, and will find that not all vehicles will be able to access it.

It will now be in force for three years but may be modified during this time. The zone will be in operation from Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm.

Mopeds, bicycles and personal mobility vehicles will be able to enter the area freely, as well as all vehicles with an environmental label.

The fine for breaking these new rules is €200, but will increase by 30 per cent in the event of a repeat offence.

50 per cent of vehicles in Almeria are not entitled to entry as they do not meet the requirements to be labelled as clean vehicles.