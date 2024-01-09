Huge Explosion Rocks Texas Hotel

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:17

Scene of the explosion in Texas. Credit: Glen Ellman-Fort Worth Fire Department/X

NEWS has emerged of a devastating explosion that rocked the lower levels of a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, resulting in numerous casualties.

On Monday, January 9, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel became a scene of chaos and destruction. A press briefing reported that 21 individuals were injured, with one person critically wounded and four others sustaining serious injuries.

Emergency Response And Casualties

As the disaster unfolded, emergency services rushed to the scene. According to Craig Trojacek, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, calls reporting a fire at the hotel started at approximately 3:32 pm local time, quickly followed by multiple reports of an explosion.

Trojacek mentioned a powerful odour that pervaded downtown Fort Worth, suggesting that the blast was likely a gas explosion.

The explosion’s aftermath was evident through photographs showing blown-out windows and debris scattered across the street. Trojacek later confirmed that the explosion posed no further public safety threats, but search operations continued throughout the night.

Desiree Partain from MedStar, a local emergency medical service provider, stated that four individuals were treated at the scene but were not hospitalised.

Investigation And Safety Measures

Investigative efforts are underway, with Trojacek revealing collaboration with federal authorities to ascertain the cause. The explosion’s impact made certain parts of the building inaccessible for rescue teams: ‘We had reports of people trapped down in the basement, and because of the explosion that took place, some of those access areas were either covered up or it didn’t feel safe at that point to get people down into.’

Witness accounts added to the severity of the situation. One hotel guest who was nearby at the time, described the explosion as ‘very loud and very violent.’

Historical Significance

The hotel, which dates back to 1920 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, announced a halt to future bookings due to the damage. A restaurant under construction within the building was mentioned by Trojacek, though its connection to the explosion is yet to be confirmed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed readiness to provide additional support to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.