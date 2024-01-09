By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 19:17

Torrevieja Elevates Tourism Experience with 1MillionBot: Cutting-Edge Chatbot. Image: panuwat phimpha / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja has awarded a contract to the company 1MillionBot for an operational maintenance service.

The contract includes the creation and upkeep of a chatbot providing information about various tourist attractions in the city.

The chatbot will cover topics such as the “pink lagoon” salt flats, the Natural Park of the Lagunas de La Mata and Torrevieja, the floating museum of the Submarine S-61, the Museum of the Sea and Salt, and the schedules and types of transport to Tabarca, the only inhabited island in the Valencian Community.

The chatbot aims to offer basic information and respond to inquiries related to these attractions in coordination with the Department of Tourism.

The service, available 24/7, is expected to enhance efficiency in delivering tourist information and support the official staff of tourist information offices.

The contract includes collaboration with the City Council in designing the chatbot’s personality, detecting different intentions, and formulating appropriate responses for a user-friendly service.

The municipality sees this investment as a way to leverage digital technology and artificial intelligence to provide better services to residents and visitors, particularly in the informative domain.