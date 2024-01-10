By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 12:06

El Campello Urges Resident Participation: European Parliament Elections. Image: terazitu / Shutterstock.com.

The El Campello Town Hall would like to remind residents about the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9.

To participate in these elections, individuals must fulfil certain criteria outlined by the electoral authorities.

Firstly, eligible voters must be at least eighteen years old on the day of the election.

Additionally, it is essential to be registered on the current electoral roll, ensuring that all details are up-to-date.

Furthermore, those intending to cast their votes in the European Parliament elections in Spain must express their willingness to do so.

An important aspect is the commitment to exclusively participate in the electoral process within Spain, denouncing any intention of dual voting.

For residents looking to register and express their intent to vote in Spain, the deadline is January 30, 2024.

The registration can be completed at the El Campello Town Hall or online, using the CL@VE and NIE details on the website: elections.europa.eu