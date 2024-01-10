By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 12:06
El Campello Urges Resident Participation: European Parliament Elections. Image: terazitu / Shutterstock.com.
The El Campello Town Hall would like to remind residents about the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9.
To participate in these elections, individuals must fulfil certain criteria outlined by the electoral authorities.
Firstly, eligible voters must be at least eighteen years old on the day of the election.
Additionally, it is essential to be registered on the current electoral roll, ensuring that all details are up-to-date.
Furthermore, those intending to cast their votes in the European Parliament elections in Spain must express their willingness to do so.
An important aspect is the commitment to exclusively participate in the electoral process within Spain, denouncing any intention of dual voting.
For residents looking to register and express their intent to vote in Spain, the deadline is January 30, 2024.
The registration can be completed at the El Campello Town Hall or online, using the CL@VE and NIE details on the website: elections.europa.eu
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.