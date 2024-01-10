Sierra Nevada’s La Visera Black Slope Debuts

By Catherine McGeer •
Sierra Nevada's La Visera
Image: Facebook/ Sierra Nevada
THE Sierra Nevada ski resort has officially opened its renowned black slope, La Visera, marking the first operational black-level trail of the season. The announcement was made through the Andalucian winter resort’s social media channels. La Visera is highly esteemed among specialists who frequent the resort due to its challenging nature.
The forecast for the ski area indicates an opening of activities in Borreguiles and the Mirlo Blanco area. Snow reports anticipate temperatures dipping to minus one degree Celsius, partly cloudy skies, and powder snow ranging from 20 to 60 centimetres thick.
The skiable area extends across 25 kilometres, featuring 37 slopes and eleven functional ski lifts. However, recent snowfall in parts of Granada province has led to the closure of the A-4025 in Güéjar Sierra, within the metropolitan area of Granada City. The road is impassable in both directions, according to reports from the Directorate General of Traffic and the Guardia Civil.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
