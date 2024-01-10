By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 14:26

Swift Action Quells Altea Fire: Mayor Extends Gratitude to Firefighters. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea.

The swift action and effective coordination by firefighters led to the rapid containment and control of the fire in Altea that ignited on January 6.

Diego Zaragozi, the Mayor of Altea, expressed his gratitude to the firefighters, stating, “Thanks to the fast and tireless work of numerous fire, land, and air units, the support of the Civil Guard, and the civic collaboration of neighbours and volunteers, we were able to control this fire that could have had irreversible and dramatic consequences for our town and many of our neighbours.”

In acknowledgement of the collaborative efforts, the mayor extended his appreciation to everyone involved in the rapid extinction and containment of the potentially devastating fire.

The response included 21 firefighters from the Provincial Council of Alicante, five Forestry firefighters of the Generalitat, six fire trucks, two coordinators, four aerial units, two SAMU+Support Basic Life ambulances and technicians.

The mayor concluded with a plea for caution, urging people to exercise prudence when engaging in activities that involve controlled fires, discarding cigarette butts, or any actions that may pose a risk of fire, particularly during windy conditions.