Your Chance To Support Galicia’s Beach Clean-Up

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 17:31

Plastic pellets on Galician beach. Credit: NoiaLimpa/Facebook.com

THE current environmental crisis on the beaches of northern Spain is a reminder of a similar catastrophe which hit over 20 years ago. Can Galicia endure another environmental disaster?

As reported in EWN, Galicia’s beaches are right now under siege from millions of plastic pellets, threatening northern Spain’s marine life and potentially infiltrating the human food chain.

The situation has led to a public outcry, with action groups asking for support on the Change website.

Never Again

On a bleak November day in 2002, the Prestige oil spill wreaked havoc on Galicia’s coasts, at the time they announced: ‘Never again.’ And yet 21 years later, the region is faced with a similar crisis, a deluge of plastic pellets.

These tiny granules are littering the beaches, endangering marine ecosystems, and pose a risk of entering the public’s food supply.

A Call For Immediate Action

After weeks of delay, environmentalists have said they can no longer afford to wait. It’s crucial to urgently address this issue by removing these potentially toxic plastic pellets and holding responsible parties accountable for this environmental catastrophe and its mismanagement.

The European Union has prioritised reducing microplastic pollution in the ocean, aiming for a 30 per cent reduction by 2030.

Now is the time to demand action urge the group. Their message is clear: ‘We cannot allow our wealth and our natural heritage to be victims again of the lack of care and incompetence of the Galician authorities.’

Recognising Volunteer Efforts

They recognise and extend their gratitude to the numerous volunteers from across Galicia who have committed themselves to cleaning the shores and preserving the region’s environmental legacy.

It is that kind of dedication that is instrumental in combating such a crisis. However, more action is needed.

Ensuring Future Protection

The group encourage all: ‘Please sign this petition to demand a response to the current disaster, clear responsibility and protect our coasts from future environmental threats.’

Your signature can make a difference in mobilising a response to protect Spain’s cherished coastline.