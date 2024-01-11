Bill Anderson – Unexpected directions

By Bill Anderson • Updated: 11 Jan 2024 • 14:34

Life sometimes takes us in unexpected directions, and whilst I have been writing columns for the Euro Weekly News (EWN) for some time now, being appointed Editor was never on my radar. Having said that, I am both excited and enthusiastic about working with the team to take the Brand forward.

I am delighted to have joined the Euro Weekly Team. After 4 years in the political world, it is good to return to the real world and contributing to getting the news out there is a challenge. News content is a bit like restaurant menus: some like McDonald’s, and some like Michelin Star restaurants. The important thing is having enough variety that everyone can leave happy and satisfied. I will be working on this with the team. I’m sure we will not please everyone, but that’s life.

For some time now, the Euro Weekly News (EWN) has been in pole position amongst all of the independent Press in Spain in championing the excellent work done by charitable organisations and those who raise funds for good causes. This commitment will continue.

As we enter 2024, many parts of Spain still face challenges. Although we have had a smattering of rain, drought is still the order of the day with many areas dealing with continued water restrictions.

There have been many political debates around this matter but very little action. Without having expertise in the area of water storage and supply, I do understand that desalination is one way forward, but not an absolute solution to the problem. Construction around the coasts escalates without a clear solution to the water supply problem.

Transport also presents some challenges for 2024. With Low Emission Zones (LEZ) being introduced in many of the larger municipalities, many people with older vehicles could find themselves in difficulty. The reality for those of us who live along the Spanish Coast, with one or two exceptions, is that we live moderately rural lives with very limited public transport options or even availability. There has been a lot of ‘jaw-jaw’ about this, but we know that major improvements will not happen overnight.

Politicians are often very good at making life harder for us, but not so efficient at anticipating future needs and acting before it becomes a problem.

2024 could be a big year internationally, as there are around 40 elections taking place. Let’s see if it is more of the same or all change for the better, or otherwise. There have been some big shifts in voting preferences in recent times, so could it be exciting times ahead? Who knows?

I have been staggered by all of your good wishes at my appointment and appreciate the constructive comments about going forward. I will be looking for your continued involvement in content and look forward to working with you. We want to listen to your views and the EWN team hopes to provide you with the news and content you are looking for in “The People’s Paper.”