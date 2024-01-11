Bus bursts into flames during London rush hour

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 23:30
The burning bus
Credit: X/BenRod24
On the morning of Thursday, January 11, a double-decker bus suddenly caught fire in south-west London.
Just after 7:20am local time, the emergency services were called to Wimbledon Hill Road/Alwyne Road in Wimbledon as passengers scrambled to exit the vehicle in a panic and onlookers watched in horror.
Transport for London (TfL) have stated that ‘the bus was quickly evacuated’, and the Met Police have assured the public that no injuries were reported.
Max Pashley, a local resident, told a local radio station that: “We heard a huge bang. We were terrified.”
TfL’s head of bus business development, Tom Cunnington, declared that: “Safety is our top priority and we are working with the operator, London General, and the bus manufacturer, Switch, to investigate what happened.”
Many road closures followed the incident but as of Thursday evening were reported to have been cleared.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “We thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as emergency services work at the scene.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.