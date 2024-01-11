Puzzle Solutions Edition 2010

By Eugenia • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 10:22

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Fear; 3 Risk; 4 Kiln; 5 News; 6 Silk; 7 Kiss; 8 Sago; 9 Omit; 10 Tall; 11 Leaf; 12 Fuss; 13 Smug; 14 Grab; 15 Boot; 16 Tiff. SUFFOLK

QUICK QUIZ

1 Trigger; 2 Jana Novotna; 3 Kent; 4 Arthur Ashe; 5 Rod Stewart; 6 Hungary; 7 Howard Hughes; 8 Aconcagua; 9 16th; 10 A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Dual; 3 Proposer; 9 Riotous; 10 Phase; 11 Light-hearted; 13 Cheque; 15 Leader; 17 Falling glass; 20 Eaten; 21 Put down; 22 Incisors; 23 Were.

Down: 1 Derelict; 2 Among; 4 Russet; 5 Paperweights; 6 Seaweed; 7 Rues; 8 Contour lines; 12 Presence; 14 Elastic; 16 Sniper; 18 Alone; 19 Peri.

QUICK

Across: 4 As much; 7 Eyeliner; 8 Ecarte; 10 Renal; 13 Barn; 14 Arab; 15 Erse; 16 Cub; 17 Halo; 19 Chat; 21 Godfather; 23 Burr; 24 Deed; 26 Din; 27 Open; 29 Grub; 32 Lion; 33 Seine; 34 Remote; 35 Mortgage; 36 Stress.

Down: 1 Zebra; 2 Senna; 3 Bill; 4 Areas; 5 Moan; 6 Catgut; 9 Creche; 11 Err; 12 Abhor; 13 Broaden; 15 Elf; 16 Car; 18 Adroit; 20 Hedge; 21 Gun; 22 Ten; 23 Bisect; 25 Tun; 28 Poems; 30 Rival; 31 Beget; 32 Lobe; 33 Sate.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tomato, 4 Lejos, 8 Pedir, 9 Escapes, 10 Correct, 11 Knee, 12 Así, 14 Sopa, 15 Robo, 18 Saw, 21 Rifa, 23 Ilicito, 25 Our Lord, 26 After, 27 Stalk, 28 Gemelo.

Down: 1 Típico, 2 Moderno, 3 Tarjetas, 4 Loco, 5 Japón, 6 System, 7 Sexta, 13 Irritate, 16 Bristle, 17 Troops, 19 Windy, 20 Sobrio, 22 Forma, 24 Fork.

NONAGRAM

akin, dank, dark, dike, dink, dirk, kepi, kern, kind, kine, knap, nark, park, peak, perk, pike, pink, rake, rank, rink, drake, drank, drink, inked, inker, irked, kinda, knead, naked, piked, piker, prank, prink, raked, danker, darken, kidnap, kinder, kipped, kipper, narked, parked, parkin, pinked, pinker, ranked, knapped, pranked, prinked, kidnaper, KIDNAPPER.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE