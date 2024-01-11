Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2010

11 Jan 2024

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2010

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Fear; 3 Risk; 4 Kiln; 5 News; 6 Silk; 7 Kiss; 8 Sago; 9 Omit; 10 Tall; 11 Leaf; 12 Fuss; 13 Smug; 14 Grab; 15 Boot; 16 Tiff. SUFFOLK

QUICK QUIZ

1 Trigger; 2 Jana Novotna; 3 Kent; 4 Arthur Ashe; 5 Rod Stewart; 6 Hungary; 7 Howard Hughes; 8 Aconcagua; 9 16th; 10 A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Dual; 3 Proposer; 9 Riotous; 10 Phase; 11 Light-hearted; 13 Cheque; 15 Leader; 17 Falling glass; 20 Eaten; 21 Put down; 22 Incisors; 23 Were.
Down: 1 Derelict; 2 Among; 4 Russet; 5 Paperweights; 6 Seaweed; 7 Rues; 8 Contour lines; 12 Presence; 14 Elastic; 16 Sniper; 18 Alone; 19 Peri.

QUICK

Across: 4 As much; 7 Eyeliner; 8 Ecarte; 10 Renal; 13 Barn; 14 Arab; 15 Erse; 16 Cub; 17 Halo; 19 Chat; 21 Godfather; 23 Burr; 24 Deed; 26 Din; 27 Open; 29 Grub; 32 Lion; 33 Seine; 34 Remote; 35 Mortgage; 36 Stress.
Down: 1 Zebra; 2 Senna; 3 Bill; 4 Areas; 5 Moan; 6 Catgut; 9 Creche; 11 Err; 12 Abhor; 13 Broaden; 15 Elf; 16 Car; 18 Adroit; 20 Hedge; 21 Gun; 22 Ten; 23 Bisect; 25 Tun; 28 Poems; 30 Rival; 31 Beget; 32 Lobe; 33 Sate.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tomato, 4 Lejos, 8 Pedir, 9 Escapes, 10 Correct, 11 Knee, 12 Así, 14 Sopa, 15 Robo, 18 Saw, 21 Rifa, 23 Ilicito, 25 Our Lord, 26 After, 27 Stalk, 28 Gemelo.
Down: 1 Típico, 2 Moderno, 3 Tarjetas, 4 Loco, 5 Japón, 6 System, 7 Sexta, 13 Irritate, 16 Bristle, 17 Troops, 19 Windy, 20 Sobrio, 22 Forma, 24 Fork.

NONAGRAM

akin, dank, dark, dike, dink, dirk, kepi, kern, kind, kine, knap, nark, park, peak, perk, pike, pink, rake, rank, rink, drake, drank, drink, inked, inker, irked, kinda, knead, naked, piked, piker, prank, prink, raked, danker, darken, kidnap, kinder, kipped, kipper, narked, parked, parkin, pinked, pinker, ranked, knapped, pranked, prinked, kidnaper, KIDNAPPER.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2010

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2010

GOGEN

Gogen 2010

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2010

