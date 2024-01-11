Sir Ed Told To Give Knighthood To Post Office Hero

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 10:39

AS the fallout from the UK’s Post Office scandal unfolds, fingers are being pointed at the ones who were in charge when the travesty was at its peak.

On Wednesday, January 10, a heated exchange in the House of Commons heard Lee Anderson, the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, urge Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey to ‘man up’ in the face of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Anderson lambasted Sir Ed, who served as Post Office minister during the coalition government. This criticism comes amidst rising scrutiny over Davey’s involvement in the crisis that has plagued the Post Office.

The Horizon Scandal: A Call For Accountability

Davey’s role in the controversy has become a focal point, with many voices calling for his resignation.

Speaking about Sir Ed, Anderson said at PMQ’s: ‘This is the same Liberal Democrat leader who in the past has called for the resignation of over 30 prominent people in this country who have made mistakes in their jobs.

‘So does the prime minister agree with me that the leader of the Lib Dems should take his own advice and start by clearing his desk, clearing his diary and clear off.

Later, during his appearance on GB News, Anderson described Davey as ‘very damaged’ due to the scandal as he reflected on the crisis that inspired ITV’s drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office.’

Anderson’s bold proposition was clear: ‘He needs to man up now. I would suggest to Ed if he’s watching. . .give your knighthood to Mr Bates, he deserves it more than you and just clear off.

Alan Bates, one of the numerous subpostmasters wrongfully accused of theft due to the flawed Horizon IT system, fought relentlessly to reveal the truth, leading to the quashing of several unjust convictions.

The Impact On Subpostmasters And Political Fallout

Anderson also went on to criticise Ed Davey’s absence from the House of Commons Chamber during the PMQs.

‘Ed Davey, he’s slithered off somewhere this week. He’s hiding. I’d have thought more of him if he’d been in the Chamber today and manned up and faced us, but he didn’t.’

He also highlighted the gravity of the situation faced by wrongly accused subpostmasters: ‘Imagine being that subpostmaster in a dock in a court. You’ve worked hard all your life and that judge sends you to prison like he did to a constituent of mine for three years. Absolutely devastating.’