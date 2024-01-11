Spain sees massive surge in asylum applications

By John Ensor • Updated: 11 Jan 2024 • 20:25

Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Credit: interior.gob.es

SPAIN has become a beacon of hope for asylum seekers and is now the third country in the EU that receives the most requests.

On Thursday, January 11, the Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, recently revealed statistics at the Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid, and emphasised Spain’s significant role in international protection.

With over 163,000 applications in 2023, a record since 1992, Spain stands as a pivotal figure in the European Union’s asylum landscape. The establishment of the Asylum and Refuge Office was also announced at this event.

Rapid growth in asylum requests

‘Spain has increased applications by 3,500 per cent compared to those received in 2013, just 10 years ago,’ Grande-Marlaska noted.

He further stressed the country’s adherence to national, European, and international laws in handling these requests, during his address to the Spanish ambassadors.

Spain’s EU presidency and migration policy

The minister also reflected on Spain’s ‘intense, successful, and exciting’ presidency of the EU in interior matters.

He highlighted the achievements of this period, particularly the migration pact agreement, culminating after nearly eight years of challenging negotiations.

‘With this agreement, the European Union is provided with a new, updated legal framework with which to redesign its migration and asylum policy to address, in a more realistic way, the principle of fair distribution of responsibility and solidarity,’ the minister asserted.

Efforts in tackling irregular migration

In tackling irregular migration, Grande-Marlaska urged ambassadors in Europe to communicate Spain’s proactive approach.

He emphasised the importance of protecting external borders and saving lives through these efforts.

The minister also addressed ambassadors in Africa, calling for intensified collaboration against human trafficking mafias.

This call aims to safeguard citizens, particularly the vulnerable youth, women, and children, from falling prey to these perilous networks.