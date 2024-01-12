Gang leaders arrested at airport about to leave Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 18:57

Arrest of burglary gang. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

THE leaders of a criminal gang who daily travelled to remote areas of northern Spain have been arrested as they were about to flee the country.

A report published on Friday, January, 12, detailed how the Guardia Civil apprehended a criminal gang notorious for burglarising homes in rural northern Spain.

Their base was in Barcelona, and their crime spree included at least 145 break-ins across Aragon, La Rioja, Castilla y Leon, Cantabria, Asturias, and Galicia. The gang’s downfall occured at El Prat airport, Barcelona, where the two ringleaders were caught attempting to escape.

A carefully orchestrated crime spree

This sophisticated group, now dismantled thanks to the Guardia Civil’s ‘Dump’ operation, had mastered the art of stealing jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

They had in their possession stolen items worth over €600,000, alongside tools such as a device to silence dogs, a touchstone for gold purity testing, and a diamond detector.

Based in Barcelona, the perpetrators embarked on extensive journeys, spanning 300 to 400 kilometres, to target remote towns. Their methods involved three to four burglaries per day, shifting between provinces, and ultimately retreating to Barcelona.

Highly organised and professional

Operating mainly during afternoons and nights, they would breach homes by forcing doors or windows and swiftly ransack them. Their loot primarily consisted of jewellery and cash, though electronics and other valuables were also targeted.

The gang was split into two factions. One took care of on-ground operations while the other provided logistical support. This structure, coupled with continuous vehicle swaps and member rotations, was designed to confound tracking and confuse investigative efforts.

Conclusion at Barcelona Airport and arrests

In an unanticipated twist, the Guardia Civil’s investigation led to the discovery of the group’s leaders at El Prat airport, intending to leave Spain with the stolen items.

This pivotal moment led to further raids and arrests, culminating in 11 individuals apprehended and nine others under investigation for a staggering 145 home burglaries.

The value of the recovered items surpasses €600,000, and the suspects face charges of burglary and criminal organization membership.

The Huesca Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 2 oversees the investigation, resulting in the provisional imprisonment of four suspects, with the remainder released on charges.

This operation, led by the Huesca Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil, has also produced a photographic catalogue of the recovered jewellery and valuables, and an online link in order to reunite victims with their stolen items.