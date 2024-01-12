UK-US forces strike Houthi targets in Yemen

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 8:19

Typhoon fighter jets. Credit: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com

AFTER warnings issued by the UK and US governments both countries have struck a number of bases in Yemen following weeks of attacks on international shipping.

On Thursday, January 11, British Royal Air Force jets joined a coalition assault against Houthi military installations in Yemen.

UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps posted a statement on Twitter/X: ‘Four Royal Air Force Typhoons have conducted precision strikes on two Houthi military targets alongside US forces.

‘The threat to innocent lives and global trade has become so great that this action was not only necessary, it was our duty to protect vessels & freedom of navigation,’ he concluded.

HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy destroyer, has been operating with American and French naval forces in safeguarding crucial international maritime routes from Houthi drones and missiles.

Following the Houthis’ persistent threats to commercial vessels, several of which have sustained damage, and the targeted aggression against the HMS Diamond and US Navy ships on January 9, coalition forces pinpointed essential sites linked to these assaults.

A joint decision was made to execute a strategic bombardment, aiming to diminish the Houthis’ capacity for international law violations.

Strategic precision targeting

Employing Paveway IV precision-guided bombs, four RAF Typhoon FGR4 fighters, backed by a Voyager air refuelling tanker, executed precise strikes on two Houthi installations.

One target was a facility in Bani, north-west Yemen, used for launching surveillance and assault drones. This site witnessed UK aircraft targeting several drone-related structures.

The second site struck was the Abbs airfield, recognised for launching both cruise missiles and drones across the Red Sea. UK forces identified and attacked several critical points at this airfield.

Minimising civilian risk

In planning these operations, utmost care was exercised to reduce any civilian casualties. To further mitigate risks, the decision was taken to carry out the operations at night.

While the comprehensive impact of these strikes is still under evaluation, preliminary indications suggest a significant dent in the Houthis’ capability to menace merchant shipping.

This operation demonstrates the UK’s resolve in protecting vital sea-lanes, which facilitate around 15 per cent of global shipping and are essential to the world’s economy.