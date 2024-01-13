February sees important change to Spanish television

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:30

Change to Spanish TV. Credit: marcociannarel/Shutterstock.com

Spain is on the brink of a major television transformation.

On February 14, 2024, Spain will undergo a significant change in Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). This evolution will mark the end of standard quality (SD) channels, and will transition exclusively to high definition (HD) broadcasts.

This move was initially planned for January 1, 2023, but was postponed by the Ministry for Digital Transformation due to the exceptional circumstances of the Covid pandemic.

Transition to high definition

This transition is not merely a technological upgrade, it is a critical step forward. The disappearance of SD channels will free up bandwidth, facilitating the transmission of 4K content.

This is a strategic move to advance 5G networks across the nation, following the guidelines of Royal Decree 391/2019 of June 21. All television channels, local, regional, or national, must migrate to HD by February 14.

Ensuring HD compatibility

How do you ensure continued access to television? Here’s what you need to know:

HD-Compatible Televisions: Most modern TVs are already equipped to handle HD signals. For older models, consider acquiring an HD decoder or upgrading your television.

HD DTT Decoders or Tuners: Essential for connecting older TVs without HD capability. These devices link the antenna cable and the TV to receive HD DTT signals.

DTT Antennas: Proper reception of the DTT signal requires a suitable antenna in good condition. In shared housing complexes, updates or additional modules might be necessary.

Quality Wiring: High-quality wiring is recommended to connect the antenna to the TV or decoder, minimizing potential interference.

Configuration and Channel Search: Perform a channel search on your TV or decoder to tune in and save the available DTT channels.

In summary, the upcoming switch to HD is a pivotal moment for Spanish television, it is crucial to ensure your equipment is up to date to enjoy uninterrupted television viewing.