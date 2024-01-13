February sees important change to Spanish television

By John Ensor •
Published: 13 Jan 2024
Change to Spanish TV.
Spain is on the brink of a major television transformation.
On February 14, 2024, Spain will undergo a significant change in Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). This evolution will mark the end of standard quality (SD) channels, and will transition exclusively to high definition (HD) broadcasts.
This move was initially planned for January 1, 2023, but was postponed by the Ministry for Digital Transformation due to the exceptional circumstances of the Covid pandemic.
This transition is not merely a technological upgrade, it is a critical step forward. The disappearance of SD channels will free up bandwidth, facilitating the transmission of 4K content.
This is a strategic move to advance 5G networks across the nation, following the guidelines of Royal Decree 391/2019 of June 21. All television channels, local, regional, or national, must migrate to HD by February 14.
How do you ensure continued access to television? Here’s what you need to know:
In summary, the upcoming switch to HD is a pivotal moment for Spanish television, it is crucial to ensure your equipment is up to date to enjoy uninterrupted television viewing.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
