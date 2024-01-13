Malaga company could revolutionise gaming industry

By John Ensor •
Virtual reality shirt from Malaga company.
An innovative new accessory has been invented by a company based in Malaga that could revolutionise the gaming industry.
Lovers of computer games who crave a more immersive experience may not have to wait too long. Now, thanks to a ground-breaking innovation from a Malaga-based company, this fantasy is closer to reality.
In a remarkable development announced recently, a company in Malaga has introduced a t-shirt that promises to transform the gaming experience.
Gamers can now enjoy an unprecedented level of immersion in their virtual adventures. Jose Fuertes, CEO of OWO, sheds light on the concept: ‘It’s about how they can really feel the video game and how they can be part of it.’
Virtual reality headsets and helmets have been surpassed by this new technology. The t-shirt, equipped with sophisticated electrodes, simulates the physical sensations experienced by in-game characters.
One user shared their experience: ‘I notice the blows. When I jumped I felt the air, I noticed when I fell with the character.’ This innovation opens a new dimension in gaming, making it a more tactile and engaging experience.
The t-shirt’s impact is immediate and delightful, as observed by Pablo Reyes, CTO of OWO: ‘The first thing is a smile. The user does not expect it, that type of sensation is something completely different from what they have tried.’
This ‘made in Spain’ idea has already garnered international attention, with marketing efforts expanding to the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and the United States. It symbolises a unique way to ‘wear’ the experiences of virtual characters.
The t-shirt represents a significant leap in gaming technology, blurring the lines between virtual and physical realities.
Its creators have ingeniously crafted a product that not only enhances the gaming experience but also brings a new level of joy and surprise to its users.
As the t-shirt gains popularity worldwide, it stands as a testament to innovative Spanish technology in the global gaming industry.
