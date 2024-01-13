Spain qualifies for the Olympics

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:40

Spain qualifies in Women's Laser Photo: Wikimedia CC / Mef.ellingen

Ana Moncada from Estepona has qualified Spain in ILCA6 (Women’s Laser) for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 34th place of the athlete in the absolute general classification of the World Championships in Mar de Plata, Argentina was the key to the qualification for the Olympic Games.

This young 22-year-old sailor, born in Estepona (Malaga) is currently number 40 in the world ranking and is the reigning Spanish champion, European under-21 and 2019 youth champion.

The Spanish team’s Olympic preparation director, Xisco Gil, said: “This is a new milestone for Spanish sailing that places us as a major international power, being the European country with the highest number of classes classified so far”.

“We surpassed Great Britain, Italy and the Netherlands who currently have eight places and we are getting closer to the goal of being in Paris 2024 with representation in all ten Olympic classes,” he added.

With six months to go until the Olympic Games, only France, as host, is represented in all ten Olympic sailing classes. They are followed by Australia, China and New Zealand with nine places, and Spain, which is the leading European country.

The next international events for the Spanish Olympic team will be the ILCA 7 Class World Championship to be held in Adelaide, Australia, between January 26 and 31, and the iQFOiL World Championship to be held in Lanzarote from January 29 to February 3.