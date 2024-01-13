Unveiling the truth about non-alcoholic beers

By John Ensor •
Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 10:05
A refreshing glass of beer.
Credit: Alter-ego/Shutterstock.com
Did you know that your non-alcoholic beer might not be completely alcohol-free? It’s a revelation that might surprise many.
Beer, with a history reportedly spanning over 7,000 years, originates from the Middle East. The earliest recorded evidence of beer is found on a tablet depicting people sharing beer from the same drinking vessel.
Fast forward to the present, and we encounter a diverse range of beers, including the increasingly popular non-alcoholic varieties. But there’s more to these ‘alcohol-free’ beverages than meets the eye.
The concept of non-alcoholic beer dates back to the Prohibition era when a brewing company stipulated that drinks could contain a maximum alcohol content of 0.5 per cent. This led to the production of beers within this alcohol limit.
In 1976, Spain welcomed its first non-alcoholic beer, Ambar Sin, introduced by La Zaragozana Brewery. Since then, non-alcoholic beer has become a staple in Spain, with about 13 per cent of all beer consumed being non-alcoholic, as reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.
Despite their label, non-alcoholic beers can have an alcohol content of up to 0.9 per cent. This is in stark contrast to the typical alcohol content of Spanish beers, which ranges between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.
It is therefore crucial to understand that non-alcoholic beers do contain alcohol, although in much lower quantities than their conventional counterparts.
Distinguished by their exceptionally low alcohol content, not exceeding 0.04 per cent, 0.0 beers offer an even closer alternative to alcohol-free beverages.
San Miguel Magna Tostada 0.0, a Spanish brand, has garnered acclaim in the non-alcoholic beer world, scoring a perfect 100 points at the World Beer Challenge. Similarly, Mahou’s 0.0 Tostada and San Miguel 0.0 have also received high accolades in the competition.
The labelling of non-alcoholic beers, particularly those marked ‘0.0’ despite containing traces of alcohol, has sparked debate regarding regulations and consumer information.
The European Regulation 1169/2011 mandates that product information should not mislead consumers about various product attributes. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) notes that some non-alcoholic beers can contain up to 0.9 per cent alcohol, similar to a conventional beer.
Cerveceros de España, an association of beer manufacturers, defended their labelling practices, citing European legislation and the World Health Organization’s definition of an alcoholic drink as one with more than 1.2 degrees of alcohol.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.