Almeria to the moon!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:14

A name on the moon! Shutterstock/2137153117

The name of a woman from Almeria will soon be blasted to the moon on a NASA trip!

Many humans here on Earth have dreamed of one day travelling to the moon, although for most of us it is something that is only ever imagined.

However, thanks to new technology and an original NASA initiative, it is possible for anyone to reach the moon… or at least, for their name to.

The ‘Submit your name with Artemis’ campaign from NASA invites people to submit their names to be included on a USB memory that will go aboard the Orion spacecraft during the agency’s Artemis I mission.

Adding her name to the list is one woman from Almeria, who prefers to remain anonymous, but who published her boarding pass to the Moon on social media this Thursday, January 11. She added that it was a gift from her partner, who thoughtfully added her name, knowing that she is passionate about astrophysics.

The Orion spacecraft will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and is scheduled to arrive at the lunar south pole at the end of 2024.