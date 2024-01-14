By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 14:30

Making Waves: Santa Pola Sea Museum Sets Sail with Record-Breaking Year. Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The Santa Pola Sea Museum has achieved record-breaking success in 2023, welcoming over 132,000 visitors throughout the year.

The museum, located within the Castle-Fortress of Santa Pola, serves as a vital cultural and historical resource for the town, preserving and protecting its maritime heritage.

The museum is divided into several locations, including the Castle-Fortress, the archaeological site of Portus Ilicitanus, the Esteban González Museum Ship, the Museum’s warehouses, and the recently reopened Municipal Aquarium.

The Municipal Aquarium, celebrating its 40th anniversary, registered an impressive 45 per cent of total visits to the museum complex in just five months since its reopening on July 28.

The Aquarium has become a significant attraction, contributing to the overall success of the Sea Museum.

In total, 132,808 visitors were counted for the year, with 59,492 visiting the Aquarium and the rest exploring the Castle and Portus Ilicitanus headquarters.

The museum hosted 44 events and participated in 110 events organized by other municipal departments and private entities at the Baluarte.

The Sea Museum organised 19 local and international exhibitions, often accompanied by participatory workshops, performances, and the creation of 21 ethnographic audiovisuals.

The museum team’s communication efforts on their website and social networks earned them recognition in the annual awards by Onda Cero.

The museum also renewed its Q for Tourism Quality for Museums and Archaeological Sites.

Additionally, the team undertook 20 intervention projects to preserve and enhance the material heritage of Santa Pola.

Notable projects include the restoration of the Castle-Fortress’s clock and historic doors, the recovery of La Picola Cistern, furniture renovation at Casa de Don Gabino, Portus Ilicitanus excavations, and the reopening of the Municipal Aquarium.