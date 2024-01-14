By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 20:23

Unearth Alicante's hidden past: guided tours in English. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Discover the fascinating history of Alicante through guided tours in English of the air shelters of Séneca and Balmis.

This event is perfect for small groups and children over 6 years old.

Advance booking is required to ensure a spot for your group.

For more information or to make a reservation, email cmemoriahdalicante@gmail.com or call (+34) 690 004 431.

The tours are available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 6:00 PM, and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at midday.

Alicante boasts nearly a hundred listed air-raid shelters, and two of them have been meticulously restored.

Located in Séneca Square and Doctor Balmis Square, these shelters provide a glimpse into Alicante’s experiences during the Spanish Civil War, making the city one of the most significant in Europe regarding this type of historical construction.

Balmis Square Air-Raid Shelter: This shelter, designed for the bourgeoisie who sought a sense of security during the war, is a testament to their economic power.

Its compact size features submarine-like doors to prevent toxic gas contamination, showcasing the ingenuity of its design.

Séneca Square Air-Raid Shelter: This larger shelter has the capacity to hold up to 1,200 people.

Fitted with audio equipment, it offers a unique opportunity to hear and feel the sensations of those who sought refuge during the bombings, providing a vivid understanding of the wartime experience.