By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 20:23
Unearth Alicante's hidden past: guided tours in English. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
Discover the fascinating history of Alicante through guided tours in English of the air shelters of Séneca and Balmis.
This event is perfect for small groups and children over 6 years old.
Advance booking is required to ensure a spot for your group.
For more information or to make a reservation, email cmemoriahdalicante@gmail.com or call (+34) 690 004 431.
The tours are available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 6:00 PM, and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at midday.
Alicante boasts nearly a hundred listed air-raid shelters, and two of them have been meticulously restored.
Located in Séneca Square and Doctor Balmis Square, these shelters provide a glimpse into Alicante’s experiences during the Spanish Civil War, making the city one of the most significant in Europe regarding this type of historical construction.
Balmis Square Air-Raid Shelter: This shelter, designed for the bourgeoisie who sought a sense of security during the war, is a testament to their economic power.
Its compact size features submarine-like doors to prevent toxic gas contamination, showcasing the ingenuity of its design.
Séneca Square Air-Raid Shelter: This larger shelter has the capacity to hold up to 1,200 people.
Fitted with audio equipment, it offers a unique opportunity to hear and feel the sensations of those who sought refuge during the bombings, providing a vivid understanding of the wartime experience.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
