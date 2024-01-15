Counterfeit branded sunglasses sold by Spanish optical chain

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 15:45

Counterfeit sunglasses seized. Credit: PoliciaNational.es

An Italian sunglasses manufacturer recently alerted authorities to a suspected counterfeit operation involving their luxury sunglasses brand.

Police investigations have led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of 719 items, including counterfeit sunglasses, cases, booklets, and packaging, with a market value of €43,000.

Counterfeit sunglasses seized in multiple provinces

The operation, carried out by agents of the National Police in collaboration with Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, targeted a prestigious optical chain operating in several provinces, including Barcelona, Ciudad Real, Valencia, Burgos, Cuenca, Mallorca, Murcia, Alicante, Granada, and Madrid.

The investigation resulted in the identification of 12 establishments within a legal optician chain involved in the sale of counterfeit goods.

Complaint sets investigation in motion

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Italian company that owns the luxury sunglasses brand.

Their complaint raised suspicions about a businessman involved in trading with the optical chain in Spain.

Scientific police officers conducted product analysis, confirming the counterfeit nature of the sunglasses provided as evidence by the complainants, which prompted further scrutiny of items across all the chain’s establishments, which ultimately confirmed their suspicions.

Accused was former optic professional

The accused individual, who was arrested during the operation, exploited their previous extensive work experience in the optical sector to introduce counterfeit sunglasses into a reputable, legal optician chain.

It was revealed that the suspect had previously worked for the Italian manufacturer and had owned other optical businesses in the past.

This professional background enabled the perpetrator to infiltrate the market, deceiving customers who trusted in the authenticity of the products.

A joint effort by law enforcement and customs authorities successfully dismantled the counterfeit operation that had infiltrated a renowned optical chain.

With one arrest and the seizure of over 700 counterfeit items, this operation serves as a warning against the trade in fake luxury goods in the market.