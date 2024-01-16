Mijas earmarks €19 million for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 18:26

€19 million budget Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas Town Hall has allocated €19 million in the 2024 budget for local projects.

They include key projects in terms of infrastructure, including the extension of the Mijas Pueblo car park, “a priority for this town due to the lack of parking spaces”, explained Councillor Juan José Torres Trella, adding that three options are being studied: extension of the current car park to the south; extension to the north, each with around 500 spacesand another possible car park in the area of Barrio de Santana.

Also included is the project to fully renovate La Puente to improve the character of Mijas Pueblo as a historical artistic site; the reform of the Casa Museo and the extension of the Town Hall. In addition, the project for a new nature trail running from the Lagarejo area to the Fuente de la Seda and the improvement of pedestrian traffic from Puerto de Los Pescadores to Osunillas are also planned.

In Las Lagunas, the Los Santos car park and the Parque del Ahogadero have budget allocations of €4.2 million for their execution. In La Cala, there is a budget allocation for the continuation of the coastal path, “a great tourist project for our municipality which cannot remain paralysed and for which €1 million will be invested”, said Torres Trella.

He also expressed the council team’s concern for the water situation in the municipality and the province, which is why they will prioritise actions and projects related to water supply and sanitation.