By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 16:06

Say Cheese, the Veg Way! Image: Universitats Miguel Hernández

The company Mommus Foods, located in the Miguel Hernández University Science Park in Elche, has collaborated with the food brand Hi Vegs.

The collaboration has resulted in the launch of two vegetable substitutes for cheese, a smoked semi-cured one and a spicy one.

These products are now available in Carrefour Spain.

The collaboration aims to reinforce the market position of both companies and contribute to a more sustainable and ethical food future.

The availability of vegan products in large distribution chains, such as Carrefour Spain, is seen as crucial for expanding options for both committed vegans and those transitioning to reduce their consumption of animal products.

The collaboration aligns with the growing trend of a flexitarian diet, with around ten million flexitarians in Spain, according to a study by Lantern.

Mommus Foods, based in Alicante, has become the first Spanish factory of vegetable cheese substitutes to industrialize its production.

Hi Vegs! is a brand founded by Dacsa Group in 2021, focusing on offering innovative solutions for conscious and responsible consumers.