 Flights from Spain to the UK for under a tenner

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 16:57

Vueling aircraft. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Looking for a wallet-friendly getaway? Vueling, the Spanish budget airline, has just launched a spectacular flash sale this January that could make your travel dreams come true.

With select flights available for under £10 and even more options for under £20, this limited-time offer is set to brighten up even the most jaded traveller.

Limited offer

But act fast, because this deal, which began on January 15, 2024, is only valid until Thursday January 18, 2024.

Thousands of routes have been generously discounted, and the final price depends on your chosen destination, travel dates, and flexibility.

To make the most this incredible opportunity, flexibility is key. Head over to Vueling’s Promotional Flights page to find all the latest deals and terms and conditions.

There are some unbelievable offers, such as flights from Bilbao to London Gatwick on March 12, 2023, for just £9.99. When last checked, both the 1:55 pm and the 6:15 pm flights are available at this rock-bottom price.

The sale is applicable to flights departing until the end of April, but with some strategic planning, you can snag fantastic deals throughout the year. There are also lots of other exciting discounted routes currently available throughout Europe. Here are a few more examples.

Examples

Fly from Barcelona to Birmingham from €26.99 on select dates in March 2024.

Fly from Gran Canaria to London Gatwick from £38.04 on select dates in February 2024.

Fly from Malaga to London Gatwick from €22.99 on select dates in March 2024.

To spot these great deals, keep an eye out for the green ‘price reduced’ icon on Vueling’s flight calendar. Based on our research, flights to the UK tend to offer some of the lowest prices, making it an excellent opportunity for a cost-effective round trip.

One thing to note is that the lowest prices include Vueling’s basic seats, which do come with a small under-seat cabin bag. But travellers wishing to bring extra luggage are advised to be prepared for additional charges.

Vueling departs from five airports across the UK, including , Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Manchester. While not all routes are direct, Vueling offers a variety of connecting flights to destinations all over Europe.

If Vueling doesn’t offer the route you need or the price you desire, don’t panic, as other airlines are also offering competitive deals right now.