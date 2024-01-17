Repsol expands renewable fuels to 600 service stations

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 11:39

Stock image of a Repsol fuel station. Credit: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

Repsol has announced its ambitious plan to offer its renewable fuels to a wider audience.

Renowned Spanish energy company Repsol is set to expand its renewable fuels offerings, with a goal of serving 100 per cent renewable fuel at over 600 service stations across the Iberian Peninsula by the close of 2024.

This bold move will mark a tenfold increase in the number of stations providing this sustainable service, extending it to approximately 15 per cent of its extensive network, which comprises around 4,000 fuel stations.

Accelerating sustainability

Repsol, under the leadership of Chairman Josu Jon Imaz, is already ahead of its sustainability targets.

Presently, the company supplies 100 per cent renewable fuel at more than 60 service stations in key cities and transportation corridors within the Iberian Peninsula.

With 46 stations located in Spain and 15 in Portugal, Repsol has surpassed its 2023 objective of reaching 50 stations, becoming the pioneering Spanish group to offer 100 per cent renewable fuel to its customers.

Moreover, Repsol is venturing into new territory with a pilot project involving three service stations offering 100 per cent renewable petrol.

These pioneering stations are situated in Madrid (Hipodromo, Arturo Soria, and Herrera Oria), making them the first in Spain to provide 100 per cent renewable gasoline and diesel.

Commitment to sustainable mobility

Valero Marin, Repsol’s Customer General Director, emphasised the company’s dedication to expanding the range of sustainable mobility options, allowing customers to choose the most suitable one for their needs.

Marin stated, ‘Our service stations are prepared to offer customers any type of energy they need for their mobility, and we want to continue being their travel companion, whether they use an electric car, one with renewable fuel, or petrol.’

Renewable fuels for emission reduction

Renewable fuels play a pivotal role in Repsol’s strategy to accelerate the reduction of transportation emissions, aligning with their goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Repsol’s wide array of mobility solutions, include electric mobility, shared mobility (Wible), AutoGas, CNG/LNG, and Neotech fuels.

A significant advantage of renewable fuels is their compatibility with all vehicles without necessitating modifications to engines or existing distribution and refuelling infrastructure.

Repsol has a rich history of manufacturing and marketing biofuels for over two decades, incorporating organic waste into production since 2019.

Notably, renewable fuels are already present in all service stations in Spain, constituting more than 10 per cent of the fuels sold, in line with current legislation.