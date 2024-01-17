By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 9:07

Rock 'n' Roll Revival Photos: Facebook / Ricky Lavazza and Revival

A Rock ’n’ Roll weekend is coming to Sunset Beach Club in Benalmadena with Ricky Lavazza, one of the Club’s most popular entertainers, who is putting on another edition of his special and fun-packed weekend of Rock ’n’ Roll and music from the 50s and 60s. From Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29 you’ll be able to enjoy great music and activities throughout the weekend.

After another successful event last year, this year will also feature 4 days of music and fun with all the greatest hits from the 50s and 60s. It all kicks off on Friday, January 26 with a welcome drink followed by professional dance Sessions in the Moonlight Bar.

At 9pm you can enjoy the first of 4 amazing shows in the Moonlight Bar. ‘Revival live band’ will be Ricky’s guests for the Rock n’ Roll Rewind Show playing songs from stars like Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Elvis, Eddie Cochran and lots more.

On Saturday, January 27, you’ll be able to enjoy dance lessons at 11am in Sala Málaga followed by a Hawaiian BBQ (loud and colourful shirts expected) in the La Terraza Restaurant and a 50s and 60s Trivia quiz for dessert.

After a little rest, you’ll be off the Moonlight Bar again for the second of Ricky’s shows, ‘Dreamboats & Petticoats’ tocelebrate the music of many of the rock ‘n roll greats, including Billy Fury, Bobby Darin, Paul Anka, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard and many more.

Super 60s Show

On Sunday, January 28 there’s a switch to a 60s theme. At 11am you can take part in Professional Watusi Lessons in Sala Ronda and at 9pm it’s time for The Super 60s Show, an evening of quintessential 60s songs packed with nostalgia.

Monday, January 29 is the final day of the event with professional Watusi lessons at 11am in Sala Ronda followed by Twisting by the pool at the Paella Party with live music at 2pm. At 8pm you can head down to the Moonlight Bar for the Swinging 60s Spectacular with Revival Band and a Beatles Tribute.

If you fancy taking part in this crazy Rock ‘n Roll weekend, tickets for the four-day event are €15 or you can make a weekend of it with accommodation at Sunset Beach Club. To book or for more information, please call 695 887366