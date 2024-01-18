Cameron meets with the President of Argentina

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 12:43

President Milei with David Cameron. Credit: David_Cameron/X

At the recent World Economic Forum currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, a meeting took place which has prompted speculation about the future of the Falkland Islands.

At the ongoing Swiss summit, David Cameron and Javier Milei held their first meeting together.

An official from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commented: ‘The Foreign Secretary met the President of Argentina Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum in Davos today [17 January 2024].

‘It was a warm and cordial meeting, setting out mutual support for a more constructive relationship between the UK and Argentina.’

According to the report: ‘The Foreign Secretary and President Milei discussed how to enhance UK-Argentina relations through greater cooperation on areas of mutual interest including trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people links.’

The Falklands issue

The statement briefly touched on the controversial topic: ‘On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary and President Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely.

‘The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination remains unchanged.’

The UK’s official stance currently remains on supporting the self-determination rights of the Falkland Islanders.

Argentina has consistently asserted its claim over the Falklands, which lies about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

Previously, President Milei had hinted at the possibility of the UK handling the Falklands situation similarly to how it managed the transfer of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Foreign secretary’s comments

Cameron mentioned the meeting on his Twitter/X page, commenting: ‘There is much that the UK and Argentina can achieve by working together.’

However, he remained tight-lipped on the contentious issue: ‘I met President @JMilei to discuss building cooperation on trade and combatting global threats. I wished him well in his attempts to bring Argentina back to economic growth, he concluded.

Many posted their thoughts online, one provocative message read: ‘You mean Las Malvinas wasn’t discussed?’

Regarding the hoped-for economic cooperation another wrote: ‘And the Falklands, the most obvious “block” to any trade…..suggest now is the time to negotiate them with a view to sharing, then giving the islands back to Argentina.’

One more person added: ‘Great to see. Argentina and the UK were natural friends before the Falklands. Hope for progress.’