Contemporary art show in Andratx

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 7:39

Christof John with colleague and one of his works Credit: Christof John Instagram

The CCA Andratx is an organisation dedicated to contemporary arts and is hosting a new exhibition on Saturday January 20 from 11am to 3pm.

Visual artists

The exhibition will highlight the works of renowned contemporary visual artists Kalin Lindena and Christof John. Based on their work whilst undertaking a residency at the CCA.

This promises to be a unique and compelling showcase of their respective talents and the organisation invites ,art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to join them for a morning filled with creativity and exploration.

Delve into a unique showcase born from their collaboration during the CCA residency. Join us on the 20th for a morning filled with creativity and exploration, coinciding with the Open Studios event.

The opening celebration will feature a special DJ set by @jazzpunk, so there are two reasons to visit.

Find out about the two artists

Kalin Lindena was born in 1977, is based in Berlin and her journey, shaped by education at HbK Braunschweig, is showcased in solo exhibitions and prestigious group exhibitions.

Christof John, a dynamic artist was born in 1984 and is currently based in Cologne and Berlin. His practice explores the nuanced relationship between close-up and distant views, creating a “never-ending picture.”