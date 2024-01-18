Contemporary art show in Andratx

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 7:39
Christof John with colleague and one of his works
Credit: Christof John Instagram
The CCA Andratx is an organisation dedicated to contemporary arts and is hosting a new exhibition on Saturday January 20 from 11am to 3pm.
The exhibition will highlight the works of renowned contemporary visual artists Kalin Lindena and Christof John. Based on their work whilst undertaking a residency at the CCA.
This promises to be a unique and compelling showcase of their respective talents and the organisation invites ,art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to join them for a morning filled with creativity and exploration.
The opening celebration will feature a special DJ set by @jazzpunk, so there are two reasons to visit.
Kalin Lindena was born in 1977, is based in Berlin and her journey, shaped by education at HbK Braunschweig, is showcased in solo exhibitions and prestigious group exhibitions.
Christof John, a dynamic artist was born in 1984 and is currently based in Cologne and Berlin. His practice explores the nuanced relationship between close-up and distant views, creating a “never-ending picture.”
