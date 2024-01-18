Five reasons to book your break in January

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:47

Planning a holiday. Credit: kitzcorner/Shutterstock.com

Feeling flat now the excitement of the festive season has gone? According to experts, the best time to plan your holiday is during the long, dark days of January.

Statistics have shown that online searches for ‘holiday 2024’ have soared by 49 per cent in the past three months.

Travel experts at OMIO highlight why January is the ideal month for booking European city breaks. They recently outlined five compelling reasons to start planning now, emphasising the benefits of early holiday arrangements.

January sales: Prime time for deals

January is when you’ll find numerous airlines and rail companies offering flash sales, the experts note. These sales are an opportunity to snap up bargain package holidays and advance train tickets.

But it’s wise to compare before committing. Comparison sites are incredibly useful for finding the best deals from various providers, the experts advise.

Early booking: Avoiding disappointment

Booking in advance can prevent getting let down. While last-minute bookings can sometimes be cheaper, booking early usually secures your preferred travel dates and times, they explain.

This is especially true for train travel to European destinations, where prices can skyrocket closer to the date. ‘The earlier, the better!’ is their recommendation.

Anticipation: Year-long excitement

There’s joy in having something to look forward to. Booking early in the year allows for more time to get excited and plan excursions. For those with their annual leave for 2024 already planned, now’s the time to explore available deals and secure your dream holiday.

Savings strategy: Planning ahead financially

Booking now also gives plenty of time to save. If you’re eyeing a summer holiday, early booking lets you create a savings plan, reducing stress later on. Consider your budget and set realistic monthly savings goals. This foresight ensures a well-prepared and organised trip.

Off-season travel: Discovering authenticity

Traveling off-peak (November-March) often means cheaper rates and less demand. Opting for travel on quieter days, like Tuesday or Wednesday, can offer even more savings. This period also offers more flexibility and fewer crowds, allowing travellers to experience the city’s true essence.