Lorca’s Casa de Guevara Welcomes Visitors

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 16:54
Step into History
Image: Lorca Town Hall
MAYOR Fulgencio Gil Jódar announced the upcoming opening of the Casa de Guevara of Lorca at the end of February. The historic monument, a prominent example of Spanish Levantine civil Baroque, will welcome visitors through a captivating route including the ‘vía triumphalis,’ entrance gate, courtyard, and staircase.
Mayor Jódar expressed his excitement about the tour, highlighting various rooms like the ‘Salón Amarillo,’ (yellow room) ‘Salón Rojo,’ (red living room) the main bedroom, and the ‘Salón Verde’ (the green room).
Built in the 17th century, the Casa de Guevara is known for its remarkable Baroque façade, modelled after Baroque altarpieces. The monument houses an extensive collection of 790 items, including unique textiles, engravings, ceramics, and a noteworthy art gallery featuring paintings by Pedro Camacho Felizes de Alisén. The tour, expected to cost only €1, will last 35-40 minutes, allowing visitors to explore the rich history and cultural significance of the Casa de Guevara.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.