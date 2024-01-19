Lorca’s Casa de Guevara Welcomes Visitors

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 16:54

Step into History Image: Lorca Town Hall

MAYOR Fulgencio Gil Jódar announced the upcoming opening of the Casa de Guevara of Lorca at the end of February. The historic monument, a prominent example of Spanish Levantine civil Baroque, will welcome visitors through a captivating route including the ‘vía triumphalis,’ entrance gate, courtyard, and staircase.

Mayor Announces Grand Opening

Mayor Jódar expressed his excitement about the tour, highlighting various rooms like the ‘Salón Amarillo,’ (yellow room) ‘Salón Rojo,’ (red living room) the main bedroom, and the ‘Salón Verde’ (the green room).

€1 Tours: Dive into Casa de Guevara’s Rich History

Built in the 17th century, the Casa de Guevara is known for its remarkable Baroque façade, modelled after Baroque altarpieces. The monument houses an extensive collection of 790 items, including unique textiles, engravings, ceramics, and a noteworthy art gallery featuring paintings by Pedro Camacho Felizes de Alisén. The tour, expected to cost only €1, will last 35-40 minutes, allowing visitors to explore the rich history and cultural significance of the Casa de Guevara.

