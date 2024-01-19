Metalmania in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:58
Metal comes to Malaga
Photo: Facebook / Metalmania
Since 2001, Metalmania has given more than 600 concerts all over the Spanish peninsula, from halls and closed venues to festivals as important as Viña-Rock, Extremusika, En Vivo, Festival Del Oeste, especially as they are the only band in Spain recognised by Metallica themselves.
Metalmania goes beyond a tribute; it is a band focused on the live show with a two-hour spectacular and a great staging. Synchronized video projections, scenery and stage props, balloons, confetti and fun with the audience throughout the event together with technique, attitude, energy and passion are the keys to nearly 20 years of success of bringing all the power of Metallica to each of their shows.
Now they will be at La Cochera Cabaret on Friday April 26 at 10pm and if you buy your tickets before January 31 they are reduced from €15 to €12. Tickets can be bought from the La Cochera website
