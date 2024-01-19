School bus overturns in Sevilla

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 16:35

Image showing the overturned school bus. Credit: ElRubio.ayuntamiento/Facebook.com

News has emerged of an incident in Sevilla in which a bus full of children on their way to school was involved in a serious road accident.

In Estepa, Sevilla, four children suffered injuries when a school bus overturned on Friday, January 19.

Following the accident, distress calls started flooding into emergency services which reported the vehicle veering off the road and turning over.

A statement from the local council was released on Facebook: ‘This morning at 8:05 am telephone 112 received the first emergency calls alerting the exit of the track and later overturn of the school bus that transfers every morning the young people from our municipality to the Estepa schools.’

Eyewitnesses described the bus overturned in a ditch, with some children managing to escape the wreckage.

In response, several emergency services were swiftly activated, the message went on to say: ‘The incident occurred on the SE-9209 road between Estepa and Matarredonda, firefighters from Osuna and Estepa parks, Civil Traffic Guard, Local Estepa Police and Road Maintenance have been mobilised.’

Rapid response and casualties

The official statement gave more details: ‘Fortunately, the incident has not had serious consequences, for the 35 young people travelling.’

‘Just three of them have been evacuated in basic ambulance to Osuna Hospital with minor injuries, and another has been moved by their own means to Estepa Health Centre.’

Thankfully ‘the rest of the occupants have been unharmed and have been transported in another vehicle to their respective educational centres,’ the message concluded.

Community and authorities’ response

Following the accident, the Estepa City Council promptly engaged its Social Services staff to provide necessary assistance to the affected families and children.

Antonio Jesus Muñoz, the mayor, acknowledged the community’s distress, ‘The majority of the injuries are minor,’ he stated, highlighting the fortunate outcome in what could have been a much more serious situation.