Sierra Nevada Hits 40km Ski Milestone Despite Drought

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 16:00

Sierra Nevada's Slopes Success Image: Shutterstock/ photoff

THE Sierra Nevada celebrated a milestone last weekend as it reached a skiable length of 40 kilometres. Recent snowfall, coupled with the addition of artificial snow, allowed the station’s operators to prepare six new slopes on January 11.

Overcoming Drought: Sierra Nevada’s 40km Skiing Feat

With drought and water cuts the headlines at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada the Junta de Andalucía deemed Sierra Nevada’s request for double the water to produce artificial snow during a drought as ‘sustainable.’ The winter resort opened new tracks in Borreguiles, bringing the total skiable length to 40 kilometres.

New Slopes, New Heights: Sierra Nevada’s 40km Achievement

The opening of the Veleta area, including the Zayas ski lift, allowed the Sierra Nevada to utilise almost its entire skiable vertical drop, reaching the 1,100 metres that separate the surroundings of Veleta Peak from the Pradollano urbanisation. Additionally, a new extension is anticipated with the opening of Loma de Dílar (Loma Dílar slope and Bulevar del Jara), accessible via the Jara and Monachil chairlifts.

