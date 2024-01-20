Community Comments – 2011

By Gillian •
Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 14:06
MOST loyal Scots will be looking forward to Burns Night which is celebrated on January 25 (his birthday) each year.
A little tongue in cheek, we asked readers whether they would eat haggis having described what goes into it and the response was a resounding vote in favour of haggis with plenty of observations about the importance of the celebration to Scotland as well as a couple of hints on how best to serve the dish;
Absolutely! A good haggis drizzled with warm whiskey is delicious
Jan Urquijo
Done properly, haggis very tasty and of course a Scottish tradition
Patricia Strange
Yes, I blooming love it! I live in Spain and there’s plenty of offal based foods here too, if it tastes nice get it eaten.
I bet the squeamish about Haggis are happy to ram sausages and burgers in their faces and they contain some unexpectedly bits of animals too.
Rachel Warnes
Cooked Offal, in my opinion, is probably one of the tastiest, most mis-represented of the basic healthy meat-feasts available. Now, raw fish, included as Sushi is a relatively new attraction – No Thanks, bring on the Offal for me any day.
Tony Benton
Personally I don’t like it, but then again I don’t like offal, of any sort. I don’t think saying you don’t like it is trying to take away tradition, it’s just being honest. There are many foods throughout the world, not all the palatable choice of others.
Lynda Christopher
Love haggis. You’re right they are trying to take away Scottish traditions. Hogmanay on UK TV was a disaster. It was not even worth watching. They are eroding all things Scottish. We are just an exploited English colony. We need to get out of this toxic so called union.
Paul Steel
Haggis was a cheap and nourishing staple when I lived in Scotland and we all looked forward to the day the butcher made them fresh.
Melanie Kitson
Absolutely, dinner of champions!!!
Ian McKenzie
Yep love it. This year I am piping the Haggis in at two local Burns suppers
Craig Badley
Absolutely gorgeous and most are not In sheep’s stomach these days which you don’t eat anyway.
Dave Pealing
Beautiful dish and at a Burns Supper it’s the best dinner ever
Lorraine Wylde
Plenty do. Not me personally but my husband loves it.
Jane Frances
It’s just a big, high quality sausage. Hot dogs contain much lower quality ingredients
David Middleton Grenfell
Yes, and if it is cooked properly it is lovely. Stop trying to take our Scottish traditions away!!
Johan Ross
Most definitely! With whisky sauce or even neat whisky poured over it.
John Bruce
In Germany, Palatinate region, there we eat “Saumagen”. It is similar to haggis, but a stomach of a pig is filled. The filling is the important thing.
Donate Fink
We must never lose these traditions. Whether you like haggis or not it’s a Scottish tradition that should be upheld. Personally I quite like it and I’m English but live in Spain.
Hilary Smith
I love haggis but can’t stand bagpipes!!
Christine Smith
Oh! Yes, my favourite food. If anyone asked me, if you had to!, what is the one thing you could eat for the rest of your life? It would be haggis with mashed potatoes and neeps!
Pamela Murdoch
One of my favourite bar meals was a Haggis loaded Staffordshire Oatcake in The Albion in Chester…famous for being a pub whose interior was vintage 1940s and proudly proclaimed, via big blackboard outside, that it had no TVs, no video games, no chips, no jukebox, didn’t welcome hen or stag two, was family hostile but always welcomed dogs. A good Haggis is wonderful.
Emma Monks
I do mine with a twist open chicken breast filled with haggis oven for 35 mashed potatoes nips and a whiskey sauce.
Juan Gomez Banderas
This is just a small sample of those who responded and overall 92 per cent said that they loved haggis and everything that accompanied it although one or two weren’t so sure about bagpipes and one enjoyed a Vegan version.
We want to say to everyone who plans to celebrate Burns Night “Oidhche Bhlas Burns” (Happy Burns Night in Scottish Gaelic).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.