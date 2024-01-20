King Charles’ health update sparks prostate awareness

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 10:42

Stock image of King Charles Credit: Theroyalfamily/Instagram.com

King Charles’ decision to make his prostate treatment known to the public has had a hugely positive effect in raising awareness of the condition.

The recent announcement from Buckingham Palace on January 18, about 75-year-old King Charles’ need for a procedure due to an enlarged prostate, has sparked a wider public interest in prostate health. The news has led to a dramatic 242 per cent surge in global Google searches for ‘prostate check.’

Surge in prostate health awareness

The news which pinpointed the King’s imminent ‘corrective procedure’ as the catalyst for the spike in online searches. Data from Supplement Doctor indicates a remarkable 217 per cent global increase in queries like ‘how to check prostate’ in the week following the announcement.

King Charles‘ openness about his condition seems to have motivated a global audience to seek more information.

‘Prostate symptoms’ as a search term has also witnessed a massive 290 per cent rise in the past week alone. This signifies a quadruple increase compared to the usual search volume. Similarly, there’s been a significant 275 per cent year-on-year global growth in searches for ‘prostate check age.’

The King’s influence on health discussions

Buckingham Palace stated, ‘In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.’ They further noted that the King will undergo a ‘corrective procedure’ next week, necessitating a brief pause in his public engagements.

A spokesperson from Supplement Doctor remarked, ‘Prostate treatment is not uncommon for men; however, it is unusual for The King to announce such personal news.

‘It is fantastic to see that interest in prostate checks has jumped after King Charles has spoken up. While The King’s influence spans across the globe, this is a fantastic impact if it can encourage men to attend a check-up.’

Understanding prostate health

An enlarged prostate, as described by the NHS, involves the prostate gland’s size increase, leading to symptoms such as urination difficulties, a sudden need to urinate, more frequent urination, a sensation of incomplete bladder emptying, and urine dribbling post-urination. This condition is often linked to ageing and hormonal changes.

The spokesperson emphasised, ‘It’s important to contact your GP if you have any concerns or worries regarding a prostate check or if you have any unusual urinary symptoms.’