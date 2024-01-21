Should motorhomes be allowed in natural parks?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Jan 2024 • 21:56

Are motorhomes a menace? Credit: Facebook

Many locals are worried about the ‘invasion’ on the beaches of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar natural park in Almeria.

An invasion of what you ask? Well, many menacing motorhomes it seems! As motorhome, caravan and camper tourism greatly increased in recent years, it is becoming more and more common to find large groups of these mobile homes gathered in beautiful, scenic spots along the coast.

However, some residents are becoming increasingly annoyed as they occupy parking lots, roads and unenabled public spaces. Local resident, Julie Naylor stated that: I have no problem with motorhome people in general….but they are parking up in large numbers, 20 plus vans, and no other cars can park.” Another local from the area added that: they don’t mind spending money to buy the vans but won’t spend a few euros to stay on a campsite! Out of control”.

In these winter days, the campsites in Almeria hardly have any customers, not even reaching 20 per cent of their capacity.

However, many have argued that they should be left alone. “Live and let live. They’re not hurting anyone. 99.9 per cent of motorhomers will spend money locally and are responsible people when it comes to emptying waste and also they don’t spoil anyone’s view at all ” stated an empathetic resident on social media, with many others agreeing by liking her comment.

As by Spanish law, motorhomes can park anywhere where vehicle parking is permitted, as long as traffic regulations are complied with and there is no other prohibition regarding the size of the vehicle or specific chapters in municipal ordinances and regulations on protected spaces. as in Cabo de Gata-Nijar.