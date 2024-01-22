Spain’s used car market: Electric vs petrol and diesel

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 15:42

Second-hand car market. Credit: carballo/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever weighed the price difference between used electric cars and their petrol or diesel counterparts? Recent insights reveal a striking disparity in the second-hand car market.

In December, an annual analysis conducted by a Spanish vehicle sellers association disclosed a significant price gap in the pre-owned car sector.

This study which focused on vehicles with a single previous owner or those used in leasing with less than 15,000 kilometres, found that used electric cars were priced at an average of €34,818.

In stark contrast, the average costs for petrol and diesel vehicles stood at €19,999 and €17,743 respectively.

Price gap in electric vehicles

Statistics show that electric vehicles, despite a €2,000 decrease in value over the year, were almost twice as expensive as their combustion engine equivalents.

This disparity underlines the major hurdle in adopting electric vehicle technology. According to Faconauto, electric cars comprised a mere 0.6 per cent of Spain’s vehicle transactions last year.

The Moves III Plan, initiated in June, aimed to bridge this gap by offering up to €7,000 in subsidies for ‘pre-owned’ electric cars, provided they are less than 12 months old and owned by manufacturers or rental companies.

The regional price variance

Prices for pre-owned electric vehicles vary across Spain. Murcia recorded average prices around €44,000, while La Rioja saw averages drop to €24,000.

Madrid, Catalonia, and Andalusia, with the most transactions, posted figures close to the national average, at €31,800, €34,519, and €37,000 respectively.

Top selling electric models

The Renault Zoe led the used electric car market in Spain, despite a 35 per cent drop in sales to 1,099 units.

Following closely were the Smart ForTwo, 1,028 sales; and the BMW i3, with 730 cars sold. The Fiat 500 and Tesla Model 3 rounded out the top five, with 658 and 611 sales respectively.

Notably, the Megane E-Tech saw a significant increase, from 30 units to nearly 400 by the close of 2023.