Spain’s used car market: Electric vs petrol and diesel

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 15:42
Second-hand car market.
Credit: carballo/Shutterstock.com
Have you ever weighed the price difference between used electric cars and their petrol or diesel counterparts? Recent insights reveal a striking disparity in the second-hand car market.
In December, an annual analysis conducted by a Spanish vehicle sellers association disclosed a significant price gap in the pre-owned car sector.
This study which focused on vehicles with a single previous owner or those used in leasing with less than 15,000 kilometres, found that used electric cars were priced at an average of €34,818.
In stark contrast, the average costs for petrol and diesel vehicles stood at €19,999 and €17,743 respectively.
Statistics show that electric vehicles, despite a €2,000 decrease in value over the year, were almost twice as expensive as their combustion engine equivalents.
This disparity underlines the major hurdle in adopting electric vehicle technology. According to Faconauto, electric cars comprised a mere 0.6 per cent of Spain’s vehicle transactions last year.
The Moves III Plan, initiated in June, aimed to bridge this gap by offering up to €7,000 in subsidies for ‘pre-owned’ electric cars, provided they are less than 12 months old and owned by manufacturers or rental companies.
Prices for pre-owned electric vehicles vary across Spain. Murcia recorded average prices around €44,000, while La Rioja saw averages drop to €24,000.
Madrid, Catalonia, and Andalusia, with the most transactions, posted figures close to the national average, at €31,800, €34,519, and €37,000 respectively.
The Renault Zoe led the used electric car market in Spain, despite a 35 per cent drop in sales to 1,099 units.
Following closely were the Smart ForTwo, 1,028 sales; and the BMW i3, with 730 cars sold. The Fiat 500 and Tesla Model 3 rounded out the top five, with 658 and 611 sales respectively.
Notably, the Megane E-Tech saw a significant increase, from 30 units to nearly 400 by the close of 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.