UK’s new measures to protect pets

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 8:37

Furry friends. Credit: Bachkova Natalia/Shutterstock.com

The government has recently endorsed an innovative law, set to transform the handling of pet theft in the UK.

On January 19, a critical advancement was made in combatting pet abduction with the government’s support of new legislation.

The Pet Abduction Bill, championed by MP Anna Firth, introduces severe penalties for those convicted of pet theft, including up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Pet theft: A growing concern

Recent statistics from the Pet Theft Taskforce revealed alarming numbers, approximately 2,000 dog thefts and over 400 cat thefts were reported in 2020.

These figures highlight the significant emotional toll on both the owners and their pets, emphasising the need for stringent laws.

Given that 28 per cent of UK adults have dogs and 24 per cent own cats, pet theft has become a pressing issue for the public.

Government’s pledge for animal welfare

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, empathising with pet owners, stated, ‘As a dog owner myself, I appreciate deeply what treasured members of the family dogs and cats are. It is a deeply traumatic experience for both the owner and the pet when they are stolen.

‘This vital Bill will recognise the severity of this shocking crime and should act as a deterrent to anyone considering stealing a dog or cat. We will do all we can to support its swift passage through Parliament.’

Huge shift in pet protection

MP Anna Firth expressed her delight at the bill’s progress, highlighting the emotional bond between pets and their owners. She said, ‘I am absolutely delighted that the Pet Abduction Bill has passed its second reading, and will move on to Committee stage.

‘As a nation of pet-lovers, it is vital that the law recognises the emotional impact that the abduction of a pet can have, and brings the perpetrators to justice that correctly reflects this. Pets are not merely property like a smartphone or watch – they are part of the family.

‘It is not right that the law does not distinguish this and I am delighted that my bill will redress this wrong.’

Enhanced measures for animal welfare

This announcement is a continuation of broader efforts to safeguard pets, including mandatory microchipping for all cats and dogs. This measure aids in reuniting stolen or lost pets with their owners.

The UK has a distinguished history of advocating for animal welfare, being the first nation to criminalize animal cruelty and ranked highest among G7 countries by World Animal Protection’s Index.

The government’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare includes various initiatives, such as the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, which prohibits the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening.

The UK also introduced laws recognising animal sentience, increasing penalties for animal cruelty, extending the ivory ban, legislating against the ownership of primates as pets, and banning glue traps and shark fin imports.