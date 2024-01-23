Seeding the dunes

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 9:57

Clay balls to plant seeds Photo: Pexels CC / Nizar Klai

ProDunas Marbella has announced a plan to implement new biodiversity in dune environments without using water. This project is called ‘Nendo Dango’ and consists of creating clay balls containing native seeds from wild dune vegetation.

Seed balls, also known as earth balls, consist of seeds rolled within a ball of clay and other matter to assist germination. They are a method for distributing seeds to protect them from drying out in the sun, getting eaten by birds, or from blowing away.

Seed balls are scattered directly on the ground, not planted. They are useful for seeding dry, thin and compacted soils and for reclaiming derelict ground. Seed balls are particularly useful in dry and arid areas where rainfall is highly unpredictable.

The association ProDunas says that, with the beginning of the new year, the project is going to start together with LG Electronics España as a sponsor who will supply the necessary material and the company Cantueso Natural Seeds from Cordoba, who will deliver the essential seeds, coming from a collection of native species in dune environments which will be introduced in the clay balls.

In two days, 100 pupils will model some 1,400 clay balls. Once the balls have been made, they will need two weeks to dry before being introduced to the dune environment. Then, on a Saturday at the beginning of February, an event will be programmed in the dune El Pinillo and the public will be able to participate actively, distributing these balls among the dunes.

It is the first time that a dune environment will house these clay balls with seeds of native species inside.