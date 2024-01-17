Irene arrives bringing much needed rain to the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 8:05
Finally some rain
Photo: Shutterstock / Olivier Tabary
A succession of weather fronts is bringing rain to the Costa del Sol at the start of the second half of January.
After a few days marked by clear, cold weather, a train of squalls from the Atlantic will affect practically the whole country, accompanied by a rise in temperatures. According to State Meteorological Agency, (Aemet),the rain will be intense in several regions of Spain and, although the Costa del Sol will see the first decent rain for around nine months it is unlikely to be enough to counter the current drought.
Aemet predict that the rains in Malaga province are not going to be as abundant as they should be, except in the Serranía de Ronda, the western area and the municipalities further north, mainly in the Antequera region. On the coast however, there is still a severe drought with many restrictions on the use of water even while we look out of our windows at the wind and rain.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
