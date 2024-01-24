CLASSIC CARS COME TO MALAGA

By Bill Anderson • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 18:39

Retro & Auto Málaga 2024

The last weekend of January, from 26 to 28, the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (FYCMA) will host the eleventh edition of Retro Málaga, the most outstanding Classic, Vintage and Collection Vehicle Show in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

This annual event will bring together leading exponents of the world of classic vehicles, exhibiting everything from impressive two and four-wheeled gems to stands specializing in spare parts, accessories, gifts and sales and purchase areas.

With a total of 11,000 m² of exhibition space and over 6,000 m² of covered parking, Retro Málaga promises to be a highly attractive event, featuring models spanning all eras.

One of the most captivating aspects of the show is undoubtedly the classic car parking area. In this space, enthusiasts come with their own vehicles, contributing to the exhibition.

This unique aspect of the event adds a special touch to the gathering, where enthusiasts can share their love of classics and become an active part of the Retro Malaga experience.

As always, another of the great points of interest of the show will be its varied classic parking, which will bring together all visitors who come to Retro Malaga at the wheel of their own classic vehicle.

This parking will be divided into two areas, indoor and outdoor, and only vehicles of at least 30 years old will be able to access with their respective tickets, which will be on sale online and at the main ticket office during the event. Attendees will be able to enjoy a discount on this ticket for a maximum of two occupants per vehicle.

In addition, Retro Málaga will pay special tribute to the iconic SEAT Ibiza, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. The event will feature a stand dedicated exclusively to this model, where three fascinating versions will be on display: a 1988 Street, a 1989 1.2 CRONO 3-door 1.2 CRONO, and a 1993 Friend. This exhibition will be a tribute to the trajectory and lasting influence of the SEAT Ibiza in the automotive world. Retro Málaga 2024 promises to immerse visitors in a journey through the history of the automobile, combining elegance, innovation and passion for the classics.

Schedules

– Friday 26: from 16:00 to 20:00 h.

– Saturday 27: from 10:00 to 21:00 h.

– Sunday 28: from 10:00 to 19:00 h.

Tickets (available online at www.eventosmotor.com) or at the ticket office 10 €