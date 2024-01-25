Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2012

25 Jan 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cord; 2 Desk; 3 Kiwi; 4 Idle; 5 Etch; 6 Herb; 7 Bloc; 8 Crag; 9 Gulf; 10 Fast; 11 Till; 12 Lira; 13 Ache; 14 Etui; 15 Inca; 16 Aria. CHIANTI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Gondwana; 2 James Stewart; 3 Gypsy Rose Lee; 4 Spring; 5 Wilton; 6 Maggie Smith; 7 Camille Saint-Saëns; 8 Rembrandt; 9 William Shakespeare; 10 Argentina.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Embrace; 8 Points; 9 Alimony; 10 Nassau; 11 Sermon; 12 Contacts; 18 Rescript; 20 Reward; 21 Cutter; 22 Napping; 23 Charge; 24 Seattle.
Down: 1 Spinach; 2 Missing; 3 Strata; 5 Molasses; 6 Remark; 7 Cannot; 13 Cardinal; 14 Sitters; 15 Starter; 16 Debase; 17 Carpet; 19 Caught.

QUICK

Across: 3 Atone; 9 Agenda; 10 Ill-use; 11 Dunce; 12 Alas; 15 Embalm; 17 Helpful; 19 Los; 20 Saint; 22 Strap; 24 Taper; 25 Riles; 27 Are; 29 Lineage; 32 Menace; 34 Noel; 35 Easel; 37 Lemurs; 38 Neaten; 39 Seats.
Down: 1 Sarah; 2 Feral; 3 Add; 4 Taurus; 5 Nice; 6 Element; 7 Mural; 8 Reams; 13 Lecture; 14 Spear; 16 Lozenge; 18 Label; 21 Taken; 23 Pincers; 26 Silent; 27 Ample; 28 Enemy; 30 Aorta; 31 Eland; 33 Ease; 36 Les.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tarifa, 4 Cigars, 9 Lento, 10 Weekend, 11 Proteger, 12 Star, 14 Number, 16 Padres, 19 Kind, 20 Gobernar, 23 Carnada, 24 Movie, 25 Sharks, 26 Anular.
Down: 1 Tulipán, 2 Rango, 3 Florecer, 5 Ices, 6 Aceptar, 7 Sudar, 8 Owner, 13 Salesman, 15 Minoría, 17 Sortear, 18 Joyas, 19 Kicks, 21 Nivel, 22 Back.

NONAGRAM

arty, mart, mate, meat, mute, quat, rate, tame, tare, team, tear, term, tram, tray, trey, true, tyre, yurt, mater, matey, meaty, muter, quart, rater, retry, tamer, tarry, teary, terra, terry, truer, artery, martyr, mature, quarte, erratum, maturer, quarter, MARQUETRY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2012

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2012

GOGEN

Gogen 2012

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2012

