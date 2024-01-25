Puzzle Solutions Edition 2012

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cord; 2 Desk; 3 Kiwi; 4 Idle; 5 Etch; 6 Herb; 7 Bloc; 8 Crag; 9 Gulf; 10 Fast; 11 Till; 12 Lira; 13 Ache; 14 Etui; 15 Inca; 16 Aria. CHIANTI

1 Gondwana; 2 James Stewart; 3 Gypsy Rose Lee; 4 Spring; 5 Wilton; 6 Maggie Smith; 7 Camille Saint-Saëns; 8 Rembrandt; 9 William Shakespeare; 10 Argentina.

Across: 4 Embrace; 8 Points; 9 Alimony; 10 Nassau; 11 Sermon; 12 Contacts; 18 Rescript; 20 Reward; 21 Cutter; 22 Napping; 23 Charge; 24 Seattle.

Down: 1 Spinach; 2 Missing; 3 Strata; 5 Molasses; 6 Remark; 7 Cannot; 13 Cardinal; 14 Sitters; 15 Starter; 16 Debase; 17 Carpet; 19 Caught.

Across: 3 Atone; 9 Agenda; 10 Ill-use; 11 Dunce; 12 Alas; 15 Embalm; 17 Helpful; 19 Los; 20 Saint; 22 Strap; 24 Taper; 25 Riles; 27 Are; 29 Lineage; 32 Menace; 34 Noel; 35 Easel; 37 Lemurs; 38 Neaten; 39 Seats.

Down: 1 Sarah; 2 Feral; 3 Add; 4 Taurus; 5 Nice; 6 Element; 7 Mural; 8 Reams; 13 Lecture; 14 Spear; 16 Lozenge; 18 Label; 21 Taken; 23 Pincers; 26 Silent; 27 Ample; 28 Enemy; 30 Aorta; 31 Eland; 33 Ease; 36 Les.

Across: 1 Tarifa, 4 Cigars, 9 Lento, 10 Weekend, 11 Proteger, 12 Star, 14 Number, 16 Padres, 19 Kind, 20 Gobernar, 23 Carnada, 24 Movie, 25 Sharks, 26 Anular.

Down: 1 Tulipán, 2 Rango, 3 Florecer, 5 Ices, 6 Aceptar, 7 Sudar, 8 Owner, 13 Salesman, 15 Minoría, 17 Sortear, 18 Joyas, 19 Kicks, 21 Nivel, 22 Back.

arty, mart, mate, meat, mute, quat, rate, tame, tare, team, tear, term, tram, tray, trey, true, tyre, yurt, mater, matey, meaty, muter, quart, rater, retry, tamer, tarry, teary, terra, terry, truer, artery, martyr, mature, quarte, erratum, maturer, quarter, MARQUETRY.

EASY

HARD

