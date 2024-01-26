By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 14:14

Rodrigo Cuevas: The modern maestro of Asturian folklore. Image: Fundación Mediterráneo.

The pilgrimage of Rodrigo is all about modernising folklore.

Rodrigo Cuevas González, a multidisciplinary artist from Oviedo, Asturias, has made a significant impact on the music and cultural scene.

Born in 1986, Cuevas is a singer, composer, accordionist, percussionist, DJ, and television presenter.

In 2023, he was honoured with the National Prize for Current Music.

Cuevas’s artistic journey began with his studies in piano and tuba at the Eduardo Martínez Torner Higher Conservatory of Music (CONSMUPA).

He later pursued Sonology at the Higher School of Music of Catalonia (Esmuc) in Barcelona.

His unique path led him to Galicia, where he immersed himself in the local culture, learning Galician, traditional music, and dance.

He gained recognition as part of the musical duo “La Dolorosa Compañía,” known for its interpretation of freak-pop songs. Rodrigo Cuevas, alongside Lúa Gándara, formed the duo, blending traditional music with electronic bases and adding a touch of rural attire mixed with cabaret and pin-up style. He’s been dubbed the “Freddie Mercury of Asturian folklore.”

Rodrigo Cuevas stands out as a dynamic and influential figure, leaving an indelible mark on Spanish contemporary music and cultural expression.

To catch Rodrigo, keep a note in your diary for February 2 at Fundación Mediterráneo Alicante, Av. Dr. Gadea, 1 03003 Alicante.

For more information or to book tickets head to the website: fundacionmediterraneo.es