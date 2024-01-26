Spain’s spring-like weather to last until mid-February

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:39

Spring weather: here to stay. Image: IgorZH Shutterstock.com

According to meteorologists, the warm spring-like weather that Spain is currently experiencing is set to last for the next couple of weeks.

Recent weather patterns suggest an unusual trend for this time of year, with higher temperatures and less rainfall forecast to persist until mid-February.

As of late January, Spain is witnessing a continuation of spring-like temperatures, defying the usual seasonal norms.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), their forecast maps indicate a sustained period of anticyclonic weather and unusually high temperatures across the country.

This pattern, characterised by less precipitation and higher-than-average temperatures for this period, is expected to remain until mid-February.

Extended warm spell across Spain

In an extraordinary turn of events, temperatures have soared to 20 degrees or more in half of Spain. Cities like Almeria are experiencing highs of 28 degrees, while Granada, Murcia, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are not far behind with temperatures around 25 degrees.

Even Girona and Sevilla are basking in 24-degree warmth. These figures are more reminiscent of April or May rather than late January. Conversely, cooler temperatures prevail in Zamora, Lleida, and Valladolid, ranging between 10 and 13 degrees.

Fog warnings

Alongside the warm weather, AEMET has issued yellow warnings due to fog in several regions, indicating a risk for outdoor activities.

Areas such as the plateau of Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid, and Zamora, including parts of Leon (plateau and Bierzo), are expected to have visibility reduced to 100 metres until noon.

The south of Huesca will also experience limited visibility of 200 metres. Furthermore, the entire island of Mallorca, excluding the Sierra Tramontana, has been put on yellow alert for fog, potentially reducing visibility to 300 metres.

This unseasonal weather pattern in Spain, marked by its high temperatures and minimal rainfall, continues to surprise residents and meteorologists alike.