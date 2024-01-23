‘Spring-like’ warmth sweeps across Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 18:02

January weather. Image: IgorZH Shutterstock.com

While the UK braces itself for Storm Jocelyn, Spain is set to experience uncommonly warm ‘spring temperatures’ for January.

On Thursday, January 25, a notable weather phenomenon is set to occur, with temperatures expected to reach 27 degrees in Murcia and Valencia.

Following a period of icy conditions, this surge in temperature, as forecast by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), signals a temporary reprieve from the cold, bringing an early hint of spring to mid-January.

Anticyclonic weather pattern

The warmth can be attributed to a strong anticyclone, effectively warding off any rain across Spain. This unusual weather pattern is predicted to persist for at least two weeks, with high temperatures and minimal rainfall, except for some early Tuesday showers in the far north of Spain

Last night, January 22, the weather displayed contrasting trends, with lower temperatures in the southeast and a noticeable rise in the northwest and Pyrenees.

Cities such as A Coruña in Galicia experienced unusually warm nights, with minimums reaching 14 degrees, the highest in the country.

Varied weather across regions

Today, January 23 saw high pressure across the peninsula. Clear skies dominated, though an Atlantic front brought clouds and occasional rain to western Galicia, and light drizzle to the Eastern Cantabrian Sea.

Temperature-wise, cities like Valencia, Sevilla, Oviedo, and others saw highs between 20 and 23 degrees. Cooler temperatures were experienced in Leon, Palencia, and Zamora, hovering around 12 to 13 degrees.

Peak temperatures and continued stability

From Wednesday, January 24, the stable anticyclonic conditions will continue. With no rain forecasted, temperatures in Murcia and Valencia could hit a peak of 27 degrees by Thursday, January 25.

Alicante and Sevilla are also expected to experience warm temperatures of around 25 and 24 degrees, respectively.

Friday, January 26, will maintain this pattern, with predominantly clear skies and no rain. However, the approach of an Atlantic front from the northwest could introduce cloudier skies in the northern half of the peninsula, while the rest of the country enjoys higher than usual temperatures for this time of year.