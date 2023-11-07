Temperatures could drop below zero in parts of Spain this week with values rising by the weekend

By Chris King •
A large part of Spain has suffered the effect of Storm Domingos in recent days, especially the Cantabrian coast and Galicia.
The Atlantic front brought wind, rain and significant storms to the north and centre of the country. As the storm moves away, it has left a cooler environment due to the arrival of a polar air mass. This has caused a generalised drop in temperatures across the territory.
This Tuesday’s minimum temperatures were the lowest of the autumn according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.
Some cities, including Teruel, Ávila and Logroño, recorded negative values as a result of the mass of cold air that has appeared over the mainland they reported.
AEMET had already predicted that a general drop in temperatures would occur at the start of this week, along with more rainfall and strong winds in some areas of the country.
Morning mists or fogs were predicted to form in mountainous areas in the north, with less probability in the south and on the northeastern coasts.
These low temperatures were expected to be milder in Andalucia and in the Mediterranean areas, as well as in the Canary Islands.
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 07-11-2023 hasta 13-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/78zWKYX6yS
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 7, 2023
A progressive increase in temperatures is expected to start from Wednesday that will continue until the weekend, along with an increase in the snow levels in mountainous regions.
Maximum and minimum temperatures should increase, reaching their highest values on Sunday 12. Murcia and Valencia could see values of around 25ºC.
Although there will be less frost in the early morning, Wednesday could dawn with temperatures below zero in some of the country’s capitals warned the experts.
Coastal areas of Asturias and Galicia have been issued with an orange weather alert due to the expectation of heavy rainfall. It is estimated that up to 50 mm of water could accumulate in a 12 hour period. Parts of this coastline could also experience gusts of wind blowing between 50 and 80 km/h.
07/11 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por costeros para pasado mañana en Asturias y Galicia . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/5rmYvUEEpW https://t.co/INYKW148I9
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 7, 2023
