Temperatures forecast to drop across most of Spain with orange and yellow alerts in place

YELLOW and orange weather warnings will continue to be in force in many parts of Spain on Monday, November 6.
According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures will drop across the country.
Instability is expected to continue along the Galician and Cantabrian coasts where orange alerts have been issued due to high waves along with yellow warnings for rain.
Specifically, Asturias, Cantabria, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya will be on orange alert due to coastal phenomena. Waves of up to eight metres could occur, along with strong gusts of wind possibly reaching up to 74 km/h.
The entire entire Canary Islands archipelago will be under a yellow alert for high waves. La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife, plus Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, will be under a yellow warning for rain, as will La Coruña on the mainland.
In general, instability is expected to continue in the extreme northwest of the mainland, with cloudy skies and rain affecting Galicia and surrounding areas.
This rainfall is likely to be more intense and frequent in coastal areas, and may become locally persistent in the extreme northwest warned the experts.
Showers are also probable on the Cantabrian coasts, without ruling out storms occasionally accompanied by hail that could also affect Galicia.
More stable weather is expected in the rest of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, although with abundant cloudiness.
In large areas of the northwest quadrant and centre of the country this could be low-lying cloud which might leave some weak and scattered rain or occasional showers in mountainous regions.
Instability is expected to increase in the eastern Pyrenees on Monday afternoon. Showers could also affect other areas of the northeast of Catalonia.
A front is expected in the Canary Islands that will leave a predominance of cloudy skies or even rain. This will be more intense in the north of the islands of greater relief. It could become locally strong, especially on La Palma, but this will peter out as the afternoon develops.
Snow will fall at altitudes of around 1,600/1,800 metres in the Pyrenees. This will drop to 1,200/1,400, and with low probability, 1,200/1,400 metres in the western Cantabrian, northern Iberian and Central system detailed AEMET.
Temperatures will drop across the country, with weak frosts in the main mountain systems. The frost will be more intense in the Pyrenees, becoming severe in the highest areas.
Winds will blow from the west on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands. They will be more intense in the northern and eastern thirds and on the coasts.
Strong gusts could develop in the northern part of Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea. In the rest of the country they will be generally weak.
Strong trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands, with the possibility of very strong gusts in the channels between the islands.
