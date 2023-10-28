Nine provinces on yellow alert with Storm Celine forecast to bring abundant rain to parts of Spain

By Chris King •
Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 19:54
Image of rain falling on an umbrella.
Credit: Perfect Strangers/Shutterstock.com
NINE provinces of five autonomous communities in Spain have been placed on yellow alert for heavy rainfall this Sunday, October 29.
As reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the rain brought by Storm Celine could be locally strong and persistent in the southern half of Galicia, the northwest of Castilla y León, western parts of the Central system and in the central Pyrenees.
La #BorrascaCeline impulsará vientos desde el Atlántico hasta España durante los próximos días, con temporal marítimo, viento fuerte y lluvias en zonas del norte y oeste peninsular. A mediados de la semana que viene, otra profunda borrasca podría alcanzar Europa occidental. pic.twitter.com/SvtgHUQNEX
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 27, 2023
La #BorrascaCeline impulsará vientos desde el Atlántico hasta España durante los próximos días, con temporal marítimo, viento fuerte y lluvias en zonas del norte y oeste peninsular. A mediados de la semana que viene, otra profunda borrasca podría alcanzar Europa occidental. pic.twitter.com/SvtgHUQNEX
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 27, 2023
The yellow alert will be in force in Huelva, Huesca, Cáceres, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Ávila, Salamanca and Zamora.
In addition, a yellow alert for strong winds has been issued in the Cantabria regions of Liébana, Valle de Villaverde, Cantabria del Ebro, as well as for Burgos and Palencia in Castilla y León, and in La Rioja.
Due to coastal phenomena, the western and eastern coasts of Asturias, Girona and the Cantabrian coast will be on yellow alert. Galicia meanwhile will have orange alert, specifically, in A Coruña, Lugo and Pontevedra.
Imágenes #METEOSAT canal VISIBLE últimas 6h. https://t.co/CqsXkk4W8y pic.twitter.com/A8G2sCQPUD
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 28, 2023
Imágenes #METEOSAT canal VISIBLE últimas 6h. https://t.co/CqsXkk4W8y pic.twitter.com/A8G2sCQPUD
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 28, 2023
Celine is expected to affect the northwest half of the mainland, bringing cloudy skies. The rain is predicted to move from the northwest to southeast. It will be abundant and accompanied by occasional storms in Galicia, west of the Meseta and in the Pyrenees.
In the southern half of Galicia, northwest of Castilla y León, west of the Central system and central Pyrenees, this rain could be persistent. In general, it will be less intense and more dispersed in the rest of the affected areas.
Abundant low-type cloudiness is also expected in the rest of the areas along the Atlantic coast, without ruling out some weak and scattered rain which will tend to subside.
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 28-10-2023 hasta 03-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Ld6d57cZgJ
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 28, 2023
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 28-10-2023 hasta 03-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Ld6d57cZgJ
In the southeastern third of the mainland and the Balearic archipelago, high cloudiness will increase without any sign of rainfall.
Cloudy intervals are expected in the Canary Islands, with the cloudiness increasing in the northwest, with possible occasional showers on the islands of greater relief.
Snow could fall at an altitude above 2,000 metres in the Pyrenees and 1,800/2,200 metres in the western Cantabrian Sea, although is it is expected to be weak.
There will be probable morning fog banks in mountainous areas of the mainland, which will be locally persistent, without ruling out coastal fog on the southeastern coast.
Temperatures will drop in the northwest, with maximum temperatures rising in the northeast and southwest, while there will be scattered weak frosts in the Pyrenees.
An intense wind is expected to blow from the south and southwest across the mainland and in the Balearic Islands. A westerly wind will prevail in the Strait and Alborán. Strong gusts could occur at intervals on the coasts of Galicia, the western Cantabrian Sea and Empordà.
Very strong gusts can be expected in mountainous areas of the northern third and on northwest coasts. In general, they will tend to subside throughout the day.
In the Canary Islands there will be light winds, with an east component moving southwest in the east and west and south components in the west.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.