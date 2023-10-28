Nine provinces on yellow alert with Storm Celine forecast to bring abundant rain to parts of Spain

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 19:54

Image of rain falling on an umbrella. Credit: Perfect Strangers/Shutterstock.com

NINE provinces of five autonomous communities in Spain have been placed on yellow alert for heavy rainfall this Sunday, October 29.

As reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the rain brought by Storm Celine could be locally strong and persistent in the southern half of Galicia, the northwest of Castilla y León, western parts of the Central system and in the central Pyrenees.

The yellow alert will be in force in Huelva, Huesca, Cáceres, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Ávila, Salamanca and Zamora.

Where will yellow alerts for wind be in place?

In addition, a yellow alert for strong winds has been issued in the Cantabria regions of Liébana, Valle de Villaverde, Cantabria del Ebro, as well as for Burgos and Palencia in Castilla y León, and in La Rioja.

Due to coastal phenomena, the western and eastern coasts of Asturias, Girona and the Cantabrian coast will be on yellow alert. Galicia meanwhile will have orange alert, specifically, in A Coruña, Lugo and Pontevedra.

Celine is expected to affect the northwest half of the mainland, bringing cloudy skies. The rain is predicted to move from the northwest to southeast. It will be abundant and accompanied by occasional storms in Galicia, west of the Meseta and in the Pyrenees.

The storm not affect the whole of Spain

In the southern half of Galicia, northwest of Castilla y León, west of the Central system and central Pyrenees, this rain could be persistent. In general, it will be less intense and more dispersed in the rest of the affected areas.

Abundant low-type cloudiness is also expected in the rest of the areas along the Atlantic coast, without ruling out some weak and scattered rain which will tend to subside.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 28-10-2023 hasta 03-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Ld6d57cZgJ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 28, 2023

In the southeastern third of the mainland and the Balearic archipelago, high cloudiness will increase without any sign of rainfall.

Cloudy intervals are expected in the Canary Islands, with the cloudiness increasing in the northwest, with possible occasional showers on the islands of greater relief.

Snow could fall at an altitude above 2,000 metres in the Pyrenees and 1,800/2,200 metres in the western Cantabrian Sea, although is it is expected to be weak.

There will be probable morning fog banks in mountainous areas of the mainland, which will be locally persistent, without ruling out coastal fog on the southeastern coast.

Temperatures are forecast to drop in some parts of the country

Temperatures will drop in the northwest, with maximum temperatures rising in the northeast and southwest, while there will be scattered weak frosts in the Pyrenees.

An intense wind is expected to blow from the south and southwest across the mainland and in the Balearic Islands. A westerly wind will prevail in the Strait and Alborán. Strong gusts could occur at intervals on the coasts of Galicia, the western Cantabrian Sea and Empordà.

Very strong gusts can be expected in mountainous areas of the northern third and on northwest coasts. In general, they will tend to subside throughout the day.

In the Canary Islands there will be light winds, with an east component moving southwest in the east and west and south components in the west.